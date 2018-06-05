In everything he designs, Gabriel Tan explores the boundary between traditional craftsmanship and current technology. The results are clarity of form and details that invite the user to appreciate the chosen materials. In creating his Edge Bedside Table (2018), Tan was inspired by wooden trays. Made of solid oak or walnut, it has a subtle raised edge that’s visually pleasing while also functional in that it helps prevent objects from sliding off the top, as well as a drawer for concealed storage and round tapered legs for a graceful aesthetic. "I hope people will see a design that is simple but meticulous in detailing, beautiful and at the same time highly functional," says Tan. Made in Malaysia.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach