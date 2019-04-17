When a knife is ultra high performance and guaranteed for life, shouldn't it also be as beautiful a kitchen tool as it can be? The pieces in the Furtif Evercut Knife Collection are made out of professional stainless steel (mixed with titanium carbide) with a cutting performance 300 times that of ordinary steel knives. Dressed all in black, with faceted handles that both imply the knife's preciousness and create a comfortable grip.

Photo courtesy of Lumens