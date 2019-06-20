Marset Funiculí Floor Lamp

The Funiculí Floor Lamp is an update of a lamp designed in 1979 by Spanish designer Lluís Porqueras, who is renowned for the absolute simplicity of his designs. The name Funiculí comes from the concept of funicular action—moving up and down. A simple pair of clips allows the lamp to be lowered or raised, while the shade rotates 360 degrees, beaming radiant light wherever desired, whether it is downward in a reading nook, or upward for lighting that becomes softened by the ceiling. The base and stem of the lamp are rendered in lacquered iron, and the shade is made of lacquered aluminum.

Photo Courtesy of Marset