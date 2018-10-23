Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera
The instax mini 90 offers advanced features, such as bulb and double exposures, that are attractions of traditional analog cameras and offer an enhanced capability to capture light creatively. The instax mini 90 is also equipped with new functions and features like macro mode and high performance flash, making this an instant camera for every photographer developed under the concept 'NEO CLASSIC.'
Photo Courtesy of Amazon