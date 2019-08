The Fucsia One Light Suspension Lamp provides direct light from a single hand blown glass conical diffuser with a sandblasted edge. Features an injection-molded, opaline silicone diffuser protection ring and gloss white powder-coated tubular steel body. Rose assembly consisting of ceiling fitting and 30% fiberglass reinforced polymide cover, both injection-molded. Specify White (UL- listed) or Clear (non UL) cord.