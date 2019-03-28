Illumination on ice. The ET2 Frost Pendant features a bare bulb that shines down through an outer crystal clear shade and inner frosted glass diffuser, highlighting the fixture's delicate yet bold design. A slim ring of glass ensures the two cylinders never touch, serving as a distinctive detail in this handsomely composed piece.

ET2, headquartered in California, offers a range of contemporary lighting fixtures and chandeliers that utilize crisp and clean glass styles and bright metal finishes to enhance modern and contemporary interiors. ET2 is a division of the Maxim Lighting Group.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens