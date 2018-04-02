Ikebana is Japanese for making flowers live and that is precisely what designer Jaime Hayon intends to convey with this unique vase. Composed of hand blown glass and a freestanding brass structure that holds a pattern of flowers in place, the Ikebana was designed to honor and enjoy the entire flower and not just the crown. This reimagined vase makes for the perfect addition to the Fritz Hansen Accessories line.



Photo courtesy of Fritz Hansen