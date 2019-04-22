Originally designed for the canteen at Novo Nordisk, an international Danish healthcare company, the Ant Chair (1952) faced an unclear future when the manufacturer expressed concern about its potential. But Arne Jacobsen believed in his product and offered to buy all the chairs if they didn’t sell. Of course, he never had to make good on that offer, as the Ant Chair quickly became an international success. Jacobsen shaped the core of Danish design identity when he accommodated three different bends in one piece of plywood, simply by narrowing the chair back. This chair is ideally suited to the human body. Its seatback has a comfortable give, and its waterfall seat edge doesn’t press into legs. Stackable up to six high. This is the authentic Ant Chair by Republic of Fritz Hansen. Made in Denmark.

Photo Courtesy of DWR