Who said a rocking horse has to be an actual horse? Jump on and take a ride on a rocking cloud. A rocking horse design that reflects a sense of playfulness. This new genereation of rocking horses for designlovers, has been created using natural materials that last for generations. The use of solid French oak and a beautful 100% grey wool by Kvadrat, gives the rocker a more mature presence. Besides, wool comes with a great advantage. The fabric is easy to clean because wool is naturally soi resistant. Just use a damp cloth to wipe the dirty parts. It’s that easy.