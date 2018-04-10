Medina Mercantile French Market Basket with Double Handles
$55
Le tote.
Be the envy of all the produce mavens at your local farmer’s market with this hand-woven palm leaf basket. The flat bottom keeps the bag standing on its own while you carefully select the best peaches and the double-woven top edge gives it an extra sturdy finish. Two sets of leather straps allow you to swing it casually over your shoulder or carry it in hand. Either way, you’ll look très chic!
Made in: Morocco
Made of: Palm leaves and leather
Size: Approximately 14" W at top x 12" H
Maker: Medina Mercantile
