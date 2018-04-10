Tote your farmers market spoils (or a load of laundry, or a couple of beach towels and a good book!) around in this chic, simple market basket made from sturdy and flexible date palm leaf. Two sets of thick leather handles let you carry it in hand, and the flat bottom keeps it standing on its own while you do your thing.



Made in: Morocco

Made of: Palm leaves and leatherSize: 18" L x 9" W x 12" H

Sourced from: Medina Mercantile

Photography by Rocky Luten.