A simple yet striking design with a big impact, Freakish Watch tells time a little differently - An Aluminum dial rotates itself and reveals the time through its triangular slit.With a relatively slim 36 mm (.17 ") stainless steel casing and a genuine leather belt, this light, comfortable, and fashionable watch is easy to use and waterproof (though not recomended for use underwater).Available in two strap colors, elegant black and casual yellow. Great for a gift.