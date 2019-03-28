As he tells the story, Alan Heller presented an idea to architect Frank Gehry, who is known for his twisting, unconventionally shaped buildings. "We can take your architecture and turn it into furniture," Heller said. "No one has ever done that before." The architect loved the idea, and the Frank Gehry Left Twist Cube (2004) was born. Heller produced it in a "Gehry bouquet" of colors inspired by the architect’s flower sculpture for French artist Sophie Calle. The colors had the unexpected effect, Gehry says, of inspiring his firm to "put more color into our architecture." The cube can be used as a stool, bedside table, end table, shower bench, ottoman or coffee table, adding a bit of playful Gehry architecture to just about any room in the house. Made of rotational-molded polyethylene, the cube is extremely resistant to breakage and weatherproof. Suitable for residential or commercial use indoors and out. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach