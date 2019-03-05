Designed by Frama, the lamp is made of a simple sheet of metal, folded at a 90-degree angle. Just large enough to hold a glass of water and your wallet, this lamp is a perfect stand-in for a nightstand or console table in an entryway. Available in a number of color options, we are partial to the untreated brass and copper options which will develop rich patinas with age and use.

Frama is an interiors and product design studio based out of St. Paul’s Apotek, an antique pharmacy located in the center of Copenhagen. The company uses their studio as a dynamic testing ground for new designs and projects, embodying their classical, yet boundary-pushing approach to product and spatial design.

