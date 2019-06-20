Diesel Living Fork Floor Lamp
Fun, flexible, and inspired by casual fashion, the Fork Floor Lamp blends the raw textures of metal and canvas to achieve a dynamic balance of cool rigidity and organic comfort. The warm light of Fork is perfect for the home, but is also ideal for public spaces where a relaxing atmosphere is desired. A swinging hinged base allows the lampshade to be adjusted, angled, and repositioned to functional needs.
Photo courtesy of Hive Modern