The Chouchin family (2011) from Foscarini is a collection of three suspension lights made of blown glass of various shapes, sizes and colors. Comes in three shapes, each with it's own color: orange in large, gray in small and green in the elongated version. Offered with 78" or 200" of suspension cable. Dimmable with a standard incandescent dimmer (not included).



Photo courtesy of smow.com.