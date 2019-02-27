Satisfying your need for innovation. The Modern Forms Forq Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce provides a bold, contemporary style for both interior and exterior spaces. Recreating the iconic tuning fork into a robust sculpture, the Forq Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce features an aluminum body and solid square wall plate. The Forq Indoor/Outdoor LED Wall Sconce casts a wash of illumination against its surface, creating a powerful highlight and silhouette.

Photo Courtesy of Modern Forms