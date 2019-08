Add iconic designer style to your interior with this indulgent Tema e Variazioni teacup from Fornasetti. Finished with a luxurious saucer hosting the nose and lips of Piero Fornasetti’s favoured subject, opera singer Lina Cavalieri, the corresponding teacup shows just her eye. In stunning black and white tones, this gorgeous teacup is a fabulous gift idea or addition to any household.

Photo Courtesy of Amara