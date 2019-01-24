Herman Miller Formwork Media Stand

Working from their studio in London, American designer Kim Colin and British designer Sam Hecht have been honored with more than 50 international awards, including four IF Gold Awards. Accolades, however, are not why they are in this business. When creating products for Yamaha, Issey Miyake, Herman Miller, Muji and many other companies, Colin and Hecht approach design as a means of simplifying people’s lives in an inspirational way. Their Formwork Collection (2013) is a modular stacking system that brings order to the things that populate our desks. The shapes and sizes of the components were carefully considered so that each contributes to the utility of the whole. The result is a sleek system that brings rhythm and order to everyday tasks. Made in China.