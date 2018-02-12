Blanc Creatives Cookware is made by hand in Virginia. Designed to last for generations and deliver faithful performance and beauty to your kitchen. Blanc Cookware is highly revered by many of the countries top Michelin-rated chefs and is in widespread use in restaurants in NYC, Chicago, and LA.



• Small: 6" cooking base | 8" lip-to-lip | 2.6 lbs

• Medium: 8" cooking base | 10" lip-to-lip | 3.8 lbs

• Large: 10" cooking base | 12" lip-to-lip | 5 lbs | loop handle opposite long handle