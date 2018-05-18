Paired for perfection.

Psst—get first dibs on our limited edition Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte! On sale for $199, but only while our limited batch lasts.

We really think our collaboration with Staub is a match made in heaven (the products themselves are made in Alsace, France—close enough). Their streamlined aesthetic and our love of streamlining meal prep has resulted in our exclusive 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte, available for a limited amount of time. It may look like just another handsome dish that wants to gently braise your dinner, but open it up and you get a pan for all your grilling needs, from bread to flank steak to bok choi. Whether you stack it in a cabinet or let it live on your stovetop, this durable, space-saving beaut will stay with you for ages. Good thing that design is timeless, eh?



Made in:France

Made of: Enameled Cast Iron

Size: 13.0" L x 10.25" W x 4.3" H; 3.375QT

Maker: Staub