Partly cloudy with a chance of flowers.

Get your garden growing—sculptural vases in just-a-hint-of-opaque colored glass are begging to be filled with flowers and buds, big and small. Mix and match colors, shapes, and sizes: a cluster of the small and medium vases in pink, filled with spindly wildflowers; a large vase in smoke, statuesque and striking with a single palm leaf; an array of colors and sizes lined up along a mantle. The combinations are never-ending, and never-not-stunning.

Made in: India

Made of: Hand-cut textured glass

Size: Small is 2.5" in diameter x 6.5" H, medium is 4" in diameter x 7.75" H, large is 5" in diameter x 12.25" H

Maker: Hawkins New York

Photography by Rocky Luten