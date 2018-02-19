Food52 x Farmhouse Pottery Double Oven Mitt
Kitchen catchalls.
These exclusive, dyed linen double oven mitts are as cleverly designed as they are nice to look at. We like the double-mitt feature because it not only protects your hands, the extra material connecting both ends of the mitt covers your forearms, adding an extra safety layer between you and a sheet of cookies, or a crackly roast chicken. Drape it over your oven door or hang it on a wall using the included loop.
Made in: India
Made of: 100% yarn-dyed linen
Size: 34.5" L x 8" W
Maker: Farmhouse Pottery
