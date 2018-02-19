Food52 x Farmhouse Pottery Double Oven Mitt

$48
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites

Kitchen catchalls.

These exclusive, dyed linen double oven mitts are as cleverly designed as they are nice to look at. We like the double-mitt feature because it not only protects your hands, the extra material connecting both ends of the mitt covers your forearms, adding an extra safety layer between you and a sheet of cookies, or a crackly roast chicken. Drape it over your oven door or hang it on a wall using the included loop.  

Made in: India

Made of: 100% yarn-dyed linen

Size: 34.5" L x 8" W 

Maker: Farmhouse Pottery

Photography by Bobbi Lin