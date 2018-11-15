For the first-ever Food52 dinnerware line, we weren’t going to settle for ordinary. Instead, we asked Jono Pandolfi—star ceramicist for chefs at eateries like Eleven Madison Park, the NoMad Hotel, Tosca, and Gramercy Tavern—to design a line that would only be available at Food52. His excitement for the project carried through to the results: a custom 4-piece dinnerware collection featuring a dinner plate, salad plate, pasta bowl, and rice bowl, in creamy tan clay with a smooth, food-safe white glaze on the interior.



Anything but dainty, Jono’s designs are substantial and smooth, unfinished on the exterior and bearing the marks of having been made by careful hands. Working with a team of artisans to ensure that every piece comes out perfectly, Jono then glazes every single plate and bowl by hand for the highest quality finish—a silky, even surface for easy cleaning. It’s the perfect marriage of rugged craftsmanship and elegance, made for elevating your everyday meals to something restaurant-worthy.

Photography by Bobbi Lin/Food52