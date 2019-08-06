A book with more than 54 recipes from an internationally acclaimed chef/brewer duo dedicated to elevating and pairing beer with high-end dining.

The debut book by Danish gypsy brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø of the bar Tørst, and Canadian chef Daniel Burns of the Michelin-starred restaurant Luksus—both in a shared space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn where they elevate beer to the level of wine in fine dining.

With a dialogue running throughout the book, Food & Beer examines the vision and philosophy of this duo at the forefront of a new gastronomic movement. With a stunning, bold aesthetic, the design will highlight the dual visions of the authors and the spaces—Tørst, which is more rustic and relaxed, and Luksus, which is more sleek and refined.

Foreword by internationally renowned chef René Redzepi, co-owner of Noma in Copenhagen.

Photo courtesy of Phaidon Press

Publisher: Phaidon Press