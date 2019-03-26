"I’m freakishly organized," explains Swedish architect and designer Jonas Wagell, who was recognized as one of the world’s 50 hottest young architects by Wallpaper magazine just a year after earning his degree in 2007.

Working out of his Stockholm studio, Wagell creates products for clients around the world, and he recently designed a series of tiny cabins with saunas for well-being. His need for order is apparent in the Focal LED Lamp (2015), with built-in USB port and shallow dish for holding pocketables.

Its base is weighted to provide a counterbalance for the lamp head, which tilts left or right and also spins 180 degrees on its slim post for precise lighting control.



Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach