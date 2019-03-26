Jonas Wagell Focal LED Lamp
"I’m freakishly organized," explains Swedish architect and designer Jonas Wagell, who was recognized as one of the world’s 50 hottest young architects by Wallpaper magazine just a year after earning his degree in 2007.
Working out of his Stockholm studio, Wagell creates products for clients around the world, and he recently designed a series of tiny cabins with saunas for well-being. His need for order is apparent in the Focal LED Lamp (2015), with built-in USB port and shallow dish for holding pocketables.
Its base is weighted to provide a counterbalance for the lamp head, which tilts left or right and also spins 180 degrees on its slim post for precise lighting control.
