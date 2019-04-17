The Kartell FL/Y Pendant, designed by Ferruccio Laviani, is a dome pendant made in all the colors of the rainbow. The shade is not perfectly hemispherical, but cut-off underneath to collect the most light. What's more, the special transparency of the batch-dyed PMMA and the sheen of the colors bring to mind a soap bubble, iridescent with reflections of light. Founded in 1949 by Giulio and Anna Castelli,

Kartell has become the world leader—and innovator—in the realm of molded plastic furniture. Headquartered in Italy, Kartell works with designers worldwide to create their distinctive line of modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Dedication to discovering and employing new technologies and manufacturing methods results in a growing line of durable, stylish and cutting edge products.

