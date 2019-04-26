The Tatou series by Patricia Urquiola experiments with the traditional dome-shaped luminaire, incorporating a perforated screen that allows light to filter through. "The process began by looking for different ways to reconstruct membranes, conceived like Japanese armor: a series of metal buckles cleverly united by tapes with a powerful emotional value," explains Urquiola. The first prototypes were suspension models, but the need to adapt the light for different environments gave rise to the table and floor lamp. Fittingly, the Tatou series is named after the French word for armadillo, a mammal with a distinct armor shell. The shade, crafted from woven bands of polycarbonate, offers both durability and beauty in its organic structure.

Photo Courtesy of FLOS