Its name is French for "armadillo," the unassuming animal whose brilliant structure keeps it protected—and makes it unique.



Designer Patricia Urquiola conceptualized this floor lamp to play on the filtration of light.The Tatou-F offers diffused light and has an exterior diffuser in PC (polycarbonate). Its internal diffuser is injection-printed opal PC. The support and base are painted steel.

Photo courtesy of Designboom