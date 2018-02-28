FLOS Parentesi Floor Lamp

The Parentesi Floor Lamp from FLOS was designed in 1970 by Achille Castiglioni and Pio Manzù. Now a design classic, the Parentesi blends the concept of a floor light and a ceiling lamp by including a ceiling mount and floor base. Although strong and stable, the Parentesi gives the illusion of lightness with its slender silhouette and cable that appears to float in space. The bulb holder swivels in any direction, and can be raised or lowered to redirect light where it is most needed. The unobtrusive Parentesi can be used in a variety of interior spaces, including home offices and living rooms.

Photo courtesy of The Conran Shop