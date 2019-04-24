Radiant light, delicate balance: Like the other pieces in his IC Light Series, the IC C/W lamp showcases designer Michael Anastassiades’ love of industrial simplicity as well as his profound technical skill.

The sleek, modern ceiling/wall lamp has a blown glass opal glass design that provides diffused lighting—as well as a sense of serene calm—to any hallway, living room, or bedroom.

The frame comes in brass or chrome finish steel. IC Lights C/W can be mounted on any wall or mounted on the ceiling.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach