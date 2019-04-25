Florence Knoll Lounge Chair
$5,616
Designed in 1954 as what Florence Knoll modestly referred to as one of the fill-in pieces that no one else wants to do, the Florence Knoll Sofa Collection now stands as a defining example of modern design. Consistent with all of her designs, the Lounge Collection has a spare, geometric profile that reflects the objective perfectionism and rational design approach Florence Knoll learned from her mentor, Mies van der Rohe.
Photo Courtesy of Knoll