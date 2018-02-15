The Flax light is part of a collection of products that pays homage to the flax textile industry, one of the Netherlands' main manufacturing industries for centuries.This simple and elegant light features a cord spun from Dutch flax, made in collaboration with traditional rope-maker Touwslagerij Steenbergen. A white ceramic fixture at one end accomodates the light bulb, with a plug at the other end.The woven rope can be coiled on the floor, suspended from the ceiling, knotted, looped or wound around hooks as wished.



Photo courtesy of TwentyTwentyOne