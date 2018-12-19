Flicker without fear.

Meet the most realistic flameless candles you've ever seen. We’re so into these real-wax versions with a moving wick on top—just like the real thing. Pop in a couple of batteries and turn them on with the included remote to cast a warm, white LED glow with lifelike flame movements across the room for hours and hours—you can even time them to turn themselves off. From tabletops to window sills to bathrooms (yes, bathrooms need mood lighting, too), we can see them casting a warm glow all throughout the house. The set of 3 candles have a 700-hour battery run time, while the set of 5 candles have a 300-hour run time, for plenty of cozy, warmly lit nights ahead. These would be especially welcome in homes with little ones and pets underfoot!

Made in: China

Made of: Unscented wax; batteries sold separately

Size: Set of 3 includes 3 candles, each 3.75" in diameter x 6" H, and a remote; Set of 5 includes 5 candles, two are 3" in diameter x 5" H, two are 3" in diameter x 7" H, and one is 3" in diameter x 9" H, and a remote

Photography by Rocky Luten

Maker: Sterno Home