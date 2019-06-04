Your friends invited you on a tropical cruise, but you told them you already have plans—and indeed you do. You're taking the Men's Fjallraven Greenland Eco-Shell Jacket somewhere cold and gray, where you can walk mile after mile on the Scottish moor—just you and the whitecapping waves, the keening gulls, the open horizon. You're not quite sure what draws you to vacation somewhere so stormy, but you still appreciate the way the Greenland Eco-Shell keeps you dry even in a slanting rain. A waterproof membrane fends off the weather while still allowing water vapor to escape, so you can enjoy your walking vacation without getting damp from the inside out. The adjustable hood and storm flap put a stop to stronger winds, and a well-tailored cut with smooth lines looks great when you stop in the next village for a drink at the pub.

Photo Courtesy of Fjällräven