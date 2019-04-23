Ahead of its time, FJ Essence was designed by Danish architect Finn Juhl in 1952 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary porcelain manufacturer Bing & Grøndahl. But technical limitations of the era made production impossible in the ‘50s. Arhchitectmade recreated the original product using Finn Juhl’s old drawings and brought the tea set to life for 21st century design lovers. Featuring elegant lines and a striking attention to detail, the teapot and cups boasts organic shapes combined with clean lines on the handles and an immaculate white hand-glazed surface. Ultimately, the beautiful porcelain FJ Essence transforms the tea ritual into a work of art.