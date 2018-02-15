The Finn Juhl Sideboard with colored sliding doors and trays was designed by Finn Juhl for BOVIRKE in 1955. It is part of a theme with cubist wood cabinets that float on delicate steel frames with wood "feet" and in particular the colors which Finn Juhl arranged throughout the 1950s and 60s. The colored trays are inspired by Goethe's famous color circle and are available in a yellow / red scale and a blue scale. Size: 70.8" (W) x 17.7" (D) x 35.4" (H).

