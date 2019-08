Filson'’s toughest, most dependable briefcase is appropriate for everyday use in the field. Inside is a wide carrying compartment, two full-length open pockets and sewn-on compartments for calculator, business cards, pencils and pens. Made from 22-oz. 100% cotton oil finish rugged twill and 100% bridle leather in carry-on dimensions, you won't find more durability in a fabric briefcase.