The LAND BY LAND Vegetable Wax Fields Candle immortalizes the fresh, clean scent of Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Lavender and Rosemary. Lovingly handcrafted in New York, the Fields candle features vegetable wax infused with natural fragrances and essential oils, along with a clean-burning cotton wick.

Made in the United States. 6.7 ounces. Burning time: 58-60 hours.