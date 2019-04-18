Fferrone Magazine Table
The Magazine Table is an innovative and modern take on the tradition use of an accent table creating a new typology that is functional and unique. Its top half serves as a standard side table, while the dish beneath, concave in shape, gives the table its name and purpose of holding magazines, books, toys, or just about anything else you can think of providing the utmost convenience. Choose from a variety of colors.
Photo courtesy of Horne