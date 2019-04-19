Fermob Luxembourg Bar Trolley
$1,110
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
The Luxembourg Bar Trolley, complete with removable tray, is ideal for serving guests and can go almost anywhere. Featuring wheels for easy transportation and a wine rack on the bottom shelf, this piece is a playful interpretation of the traditional bar cart. A bright and delightful option for backyard entertaining, the Luxembourg Bar Trolley is made from light, lacquered aluminum making it easy to maneuver.
Photo Courtesy of Fermob