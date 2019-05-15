Cushy, colorful comfort.

When the outdoors is your second living room, you need home goods that can take the extra wear and tear while staying, well, homey. These soft outdoor cushions feature Basil Bangs’ new, exclusive Tessuti Collection acrylic fabric, making them extra resilient for summer days spent in swimsuits. Their contrast piped stripes, which recall classic picnic textiles, are made of water repellent and stain resistant outdoor canvas. You’ll want to cozy up with these all summer long.

Photography by Rocky Luten