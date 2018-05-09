This rug from Ferm Living will add that graphic touch with modern shapes and intriguing color pallet. Handmade by artisans using a 'Punja' style loom, which is one of the oldest known weaving techniques. The merge of traditional and contemporary style is combined to create something new and refreshing. The material is also hand dyed, so some subtle color variation may occur (typical of handmade products).

Starting in 2006, Danish design company Ferm Living has created a distinctive and charming line of wallpaper, decorative accessories, furniture and more for homes all around the world. Founder Trine Andersen's roots in graphic design gives Ferm Living products a crisp, contemporary aesthetic. Her respect for Scandinavian design traditions and handicraft also means that every piece has a comforting, almost homemade quality.

Photo courtesy of Horne