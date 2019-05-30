Give a vintage vibe to the presentation of your magazines with the Ferm Living Herman Magazine Stand. The design includes a length of cotton canvas hanging from a black powder coated metal frame, and secured with leather laces. Brass snaps and a leather tag add to the stand's retro-inspired look.

Starting in 2006, Danish design company Ferm Living has created a distinctive and charming line of wallpaper, decorative accessories, furniture and more for homes all around the world. Founder Trine Andersen's roots in graphic design gives Ferm Living products a crisp, contemporary aesthetic. Her respect for Scandinavian design traditions and handicraft also means that every piece has a comforting, almost homemade quality.

Photo Courtesy of TRNK