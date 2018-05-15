The Ferm Living Circle Candle Holder is made out of solid matte brass, with holders for 4 candles. A beautifully simple and graphic element all on its own, the holder also has an open center that is ideal for arranging foliage or other decorations to create centerpieces suitable for all seasons.

Starting in 2006, Danish design company Ferm Living has created a distinctive and charming line of wallpaper, decorative accessories, furniture and more for homes all around the world. Founder Trine Andersen's roots in graphic design gives Ferm Living products a crisp, contemporary aesthetic. Her respect for Scandinavian design traditions and handicraft also means that every piece has a comforting, almost homemade quality.