Felt Forma Organic Felted Slippers

Custom handmade using organic brown wool only, the super-warm Women's Organic Wool Felt House Shoes Rustic allow balanced feet temperature—not too cold, not too hot, but dry and breathing. These slippers are unique, they have no stitches, no sewing. Felted slippers can be worn indoors and even outdoors if the weather permits it: the soles are not slippery, so you just have to avoid wet snow and rain.

Handmade in Lithuania (Europe) by designer. Not industrial. Not mass-produced. Luxury 100% organic wool only used for hand-making these wool shoes. Felt Forma wool shoes are handmade to order in any size according the size chart, which you'll find in each product listing.

Photo courtesy of AHA