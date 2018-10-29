Gotta catch ‘em all.

You’ll never misplace your keys around the house with these expertly constructed felt- or denim-lined leather trays, which neatly and elegantly house all your most important items and all your odds and ends. They can keep jewelry organized on a dresser, hold reading glasses and a phone on a nightstand, make sure your vintage collection of swizzle sticks doesn’t go rolling off your bar cart, display the crystals in your shrine to Julia Child... basically, wherever you need a little containment, these trays are there for you.Patterns on the splatter and washed denim will vary.

Made in: USA

Made of: 1mm wool felt or cotton denim and vegetable-tanned leather

Size: Small is 5" W x 8.25" L x 1" DLarge is 9.75" W x 12" L x 1" D

Maker: Graf Lantz

Photography by Bobbi Lin