The perfect perch for casual entertaining at a counter or high dining table, this classic bent plywood stool from Mark Daniel of Slate offers the opportunity to mix and match at a value. The retro modern low-profile back curves into a generous seat in a versatile black finish. Powdercoated matte black metal legs give a sleek, monochromatic look while providing ultimate stability. The Felix Black Counter Stool is a Crate and Barrel exclusive.

Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel