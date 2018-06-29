Sand Extra Wide Blackout Curtains 300cm/118" - Matt Satin Weave (66).

The ZigZagZurich Matt Satin blackout readymade curtains add a new effect to your room. By combining the luxury weave and effect of a matt satin with a 99.5 percent blackout fabric, the curtains block any outside light coming in whilst having the "luxury Armani" look to the inside. Ideal for home and office, such as TV / Computer / Video Conferencing areas and bedrooms. No light and no view transparency. Each panel is 300cm / 118 inches wide and 300cm / 118 inches high. We finish each curtain with a universal curtain tape ready for hanging directly onto curtain hooks or tracks. 100% Flame Retardent Polyester 99.5%. We can make any CUSTOM SIZE curtains for your home. Please email us at sales@zigzagzurich.com for more information.