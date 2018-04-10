For supersized loads.



A week’s worth of laundry or a roomful of toys is no match for this easygoing, oversized market basket made from sturdy date palm leaf. The flat bottom means the basket can stand upright on its own, while the two sets of sturdy leather handles let you tote it around to get where you’re going with ease—though you may just want one for every room.



Made in: Morocco

Made of: Palm leaves and leatherSize: 24" L x 12" W x 18" H

Sourced from: Medina Mercantile

Photography by Rocky Luten.

